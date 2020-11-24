Linda J. Hiner, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 23, 2020, a new Star entered the night sky. Linda J Hiner, passed away early Monday morning in the loving arms of her wife and joined her family who had gone before her.

Linda, born on August 17, 1955, was a lifelong resident and graduate of Struthers, Ohio.

Linda was a blessing to everyone she met. She took pride in the journey of co-creating The Hidden Path along with her wife. Patrons came to know her as selfless, genuine and knowledgeable for those Seeking Peace and Well Be-ing. She will always be highly treasured by those she taught and cared for in the community.

Linda is survived by her eternal companion and loving wife of 20 years, April Elliott; her stepsons, Perry, Jonathan and Matthew; grandson, Wyatt and granddaughters, Violet and Evangeline; nephew, Richard and nieces, Heather and Mary.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father, Temperance Naomi (Taylor) Hiner and Willard Hiner; her sister, Judy Brenizer and her stepson, Colin.

In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative that you have not reached out to recently. Visit a loved one, send a card to a friend you have been thinking about and practice the act of kindness daily. Each of these would be a great honor you could give in the remembrance of Linda.

“Sometimes you will never know the value of something, until it becomes a memory”

Blessed Be”

Due to COVID-19, there will be a Celebration of Life Service celebrating Linda at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

