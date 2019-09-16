Linda Elaine French, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Elaine French, age 66 of Boardman, Ohio, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home.

Linda was born February 23, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph Manners and Delores Jeane Merola.

She was a lifelong Boardman resident, attended schools there and graduated from Boardman High School in 1971.

Linda worked on the assembly line at General Motors in Lordstown for more than 25 years, retiring in 2003.

She had a huge love for animals and that love began with her first cat, Dutchess. She also loved her exotic birds, gardening, cooking, reading and the Cleveland Indians.

She leaves behind in her memory, a daughter, Michelle N. French of Canfield; a sister, Annette Boerner of New Braunfels, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Art and Karen French of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; niece, Julie Parlos of Eddy, Texas; niece, Becky Simmons and husband, Fred Simmons, of Glendale, California; nephew, James French of Brooklyn, New York; nephew, Ryan Greenlee of Texas and her ex-husband, Mark French of Canfield, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Cheryl Greenlee of Arlington, Texas.

Final arrangements have been entrusted in Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A private gathering for close family and friends is being planned for October.

