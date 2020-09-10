Linda Ann Simon, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ann Simon, 63, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home in Struthers.

The daughter of Robert and Louise Perino Simon, Linda was born in Poland, Ohio on February 7, 1957.

A lifelong area resident, Linda attended the Poland Schools.

Linda had many jobs where she worked alongside her mother including the Holy Family Fish Fries, the Poland Swim Club, South Range Lake Club Concessions and the Javit Court.

Linda was a longtime member of Holy Family Parish in Poland.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise, as well as her beloved pet cat, Sweet Pea.

Linda is survived by her sisters, Laura and Mary Lou, as well as her younger brother, Bob. Linda leaves behind her nieces and nephews, David John Hudoba and Jennifer (Todd) Rankin, the children of Mary Lou, Robby, Jake (Jessica), Becca (Eric) and Bailey Simon, the children of Bob and Alex Allen, the son of Laura.

At this time, there will be a family only memorial.

The family of Linda would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all of her friends from the Struthers Manor for their love and support over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Poland Interfaith Food Pantry, 1940 Boardman Poland Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

