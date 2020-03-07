Linda A. Wrona, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda A. Wrona, 70, formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania, died Thursday afternoon, March 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mrs. Wrona was born January 22, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Marie (Apicelli) Argiro.

Raised in New Castle, she was a graduate of Neshannock High School.

While raising her children, Linda was a dedicated mother and homemaker. After her children were in high school, she went back to school and received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Lawrence County Vo-Tech. While going to school, she worked as a home health care aide and later as an LPN for many years at the former St. Francis Hospital in New Castle. In the early 90’s, she relocated to Ohio and has lived in Lowellville for many years.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish at St. James the Apostle Church and also worked in retirement for AMVETS.

In her free time, Linda enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and especially loved spending time with her family, always looking forward to planning family get-togethers.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Dan) Butch of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Ann Wrona of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; brother, Craig (Nan) Argiro of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Larissa, Jenna, and Caden Butch and twins Brandon and Christopher Wrona and her dear friend, Hank Popovich of New Middletown, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Brian Wrona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish at St. James the Apostle Church, 4019 US 422, Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be at St. James the Apostle Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill St., Lowellville, Ohio and Tuesday from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church.

