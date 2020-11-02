Lillian Rose Friedrich, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Rose (Mitchell) Friedrich, 101, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

She was a 60-year resident of Boardman but recently lived with her daughters in Lyndhurst, Ohio and Centennial, Colorado.

She was born June 9,1919 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Anna (Shorokey) Mitchell.

She graduated from Scienceville High School and enjoyed her employment at the Isaly Dairy Company and as the manager of the Boardman High School Cafeteria.

Lillian had been a devoted member of Martin Luther Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and most recently of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Lillian was an inspiration to all who knew her and will be sadly missed by her loving family. She leaves her two daughters, Susan (Terry) Kay and Linda Lee; her brother-in-law, Dr. Fred Friedrich; her grandchildren, Merideth (Jeff) Junko, Brian (Jennifer) Kay, Jason Kay and Jeff (Zabrina) Lee, as well as her great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Ethan and Lilla Junko,Harvey Kay, Grace Lee and Cannon Kay.

Services for Lillian will be private.

Arrangements are being handled through the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the donor’s charity of choice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lillian Rose Friedrich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: