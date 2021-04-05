Lillian Jeanette Beach, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Jeanette Beach, 93, of Poland, passed away on the morning of Monday, March 29, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

She was born on November 28, 1927 in Windber, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Lillian Hampson Gibbs. At the age of seven, Jeanette’s family moved to Manchester, England spending her school years there during WWII.

Returning from England after the war to Poland, Ohio, she worked at YSU in the Bursars Office but soon found her true calling as a caregiver. She became an LPN while working at The Presbyterian Home (Park Vista) and was employed there until her retirement at age 62.

Jeanette’s favorite pastimes included sewing and knitting but her real talent was cooking and baking. Her family will miss the wonderful Scottish scones she would make and generously share with her family and friends.

Jeanette’s husband, Edwin J. Beach, whom she married July 14, 1948, preceded her in death on September 15, 2000.

She is survived by her son, Edwin (Tomi) Beach of Boardman, Ohio; her daughter, Lillian Carol (John) Ridenbaugh of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ada Kovalik and Shirley Pariza and her twin brothers, William “Billy” and Harry Gibbs.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

Jeanette was interred at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Burghill Baptist Church, 4955 State Route #7, Burghill, OH, 44404.

Arrangements were handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

