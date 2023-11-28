POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian J. Tessean, 90, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Lillian was born October 31, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Anna Vanca Marinak.





A lifelong area resident, she was a 1952 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

After graduation, she worked as a secretary for Zimmerman Insurance Company and later as a title clerk for Henderson Chevrolet.

On May 26, 1956, she married Howard E. Tessean and became a full-time wife, mother and homemaker. Together, they raised their five children and were blessed with 58 years of marriage, until Howard’s passing on September 7, 2014.



Lillian was a wonderful homemaker and dedicated to caring for her family. She always made sure they had everything they needed, even if that meant she went without and had the gift to make each feel special. She especially cherished her role as “Grandma Lil” to her grandchildren and “Baba” to her great-grandchildren and enjoyed babysitting them through the years.



Lillian was also dedicated to her faith and was a devout Catholic. She was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and devoted time each day to pray the Rosary.



Some of Lillian’s favorite things included casino trips, watching and reading mysteries, eating sweets, cooking, especially her famous potato salad, baking and canning her husband Howard’s annual harvest from his vegetable garden. Extremely energetic, Lillian was always ready to get up and go. When she was out and about, she never met anyone that she couldn’t carry on a conversation with. She truly had the gift of gab! Her friendly disposition, selflessness and love she showed for others will be lovingly remembered and missed by many.



Lillian leaves to carry on her memory, her five children, Louise (Jeff) Maher of Wadsworth, David Tessean of Boardman, Charlene Tessean of Poland, Linda (Donald) McDonough of Struthers and Shawn (Janine) Tessean of Hiram; seven grandchildren, Patrick (Youngju) Maher, Jen McDonough, Shannon Maher, Dawn (Jon) Rhoads, Emily Tessean, Madelyn Tessean and Jonathan Tessean and four great-grandchildren, Ethan Rhoads, Sage Maher, Emma Rhoads and Grace McDonough.



In addition to her parents and husband, Lillian was preceded in death by her sister, JoAnn Lipkovich.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Tessean’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.



The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the nurses and aides on the 6th floor and Dr. Chad Volovar for their kindness and wonderful care.



