POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Ann Campbell, 81, of Poland, Ohio, died Friday morning, September 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home.

She was born October 27, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Margaret (Edie) Cameron and was a lifelong area resident.

Lillian was a graduate of East Brook High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania and had worked as a warehouse manager for IVEX Packaging in Grove City.

She leaves her daughter, Ronda Lynn Lutton of Poland; her son, Gregory A. Campbell of Deland, Florida; three grandchildren, Kimberly Sutherin, Michael Lutton and Kayla Lutton; several great-grandchildren; a brother, William F. (Annette) Cameron of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania and her sister, Joyce L. (Dave) Cline of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by a brother, James Cameron.

Out of respect for Lillian’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Poland Volunteer Fire Department in Poland, Ohio.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.