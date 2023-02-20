BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester “Ted” E. Wolfgang, Jr., 77, passed away early Sunday morning, February 19, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Ted was born July 3, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Lester E. Wolfgang, Sr. and Rita Toubin Wolfgang.

He attended St. Charles Catholic School and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1964.

Ted worked the majority of his career in management with various restaurants.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, the former Maria Teresa Antonio, whom he married June 24, 1998; sister, Joyce Beck; a daughter and son; several grandchildren; and his wife’s family who loved him dearly.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his brother, Louis “Tim” Wolfgang.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

