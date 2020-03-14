Lester “Dutch” Crittenden, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester T. Crittenden, Jr., 87, of Poland passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at The Inn at Poland Way, surrounded by his family.

Lester, known by his family and friends as “Dutch”, was born on June 7, 1932 in Struthers, the son of the late Lester and Esther (Blakeslee) Crittenden.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1950 and was a lifelong area resident.

Dutch started in the work force after high school at McAllister Dairy Stores in Youngstown. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and later returned to the Youngstown area. He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a roll turner for 25 years before the closing of the mill. Dutch later worked for the Poland Local School District as a school bus driver before retiring after 12 years.

He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Dutch enjoyed watching sports and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and doing yard work.

Dutch is survived by four sons, Lester (Patricia) Crittenden III of Columbiana, Tom (Pauline) Crittenden of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Tim (Evon) Crittenden of Williamsburg, Virginia and Jerry (Jacci) Crittenden of Bloomington, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Krystle (Kevin) Graham, Kylee (Jamie) Sacksteder, Nicole Crittenden, Danny (Susan) Crittenden, Jessica Crittenden, Brian Crittenden, Sammi Crittenden, Allison Crittenden and Tyler Crittenden; six great-grandchildren, Keller Graham, Kesler Graham, Kolsen Graham, Jaxon Crittenden, Dekker Crittenden and Ella Sacksteder; a sister, Patricia Ann (Roddy) Naples of Struthers and a brother-in-law, Gilbert (Peggy) Marquis of Columbus.

Besides his parents, Dutch was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, the former Alma M. Marquis, whom he married on August 18, 1954 and died April 26, 2009; a sister, Betty (Frank) Brownlee; a brother, Claude (Carol) Crittenden and a brother-in-law, Gerald Marquis.

Per Dutch’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Dutch.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street, Poland.

Dutch was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Lester “Dutch” Crittenden, Jr.’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.