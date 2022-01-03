POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lerene C. Namie (née Burkett), 82, peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving husband, Larry, on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Lerene was born November 15, 1939 in Trumbull County, the daughter of the late Virginia Ohl.

She attended Liberty High School.

After marrying her husband, she moved to Poland in 1958.

Lerene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was dedicated homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family.

Lerene enjoyed listening to the Sunday Worship Services at the Church of the Rock in Poland.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry Namie, whom she married on June 21, 1958; a daughter, Laura A. (Henry Dilschneider) Miller of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a granddaughter, Jessica (Austin) Milberger of Porter, Oklahoma; a great-granddaughter, Caroline Rose Milberger; her brother, Ronald Burkett of Seffner, Florida; two sisters, Virginia (Charles) Wieland of Addison, Illinois and Rosemary Egnor of Allentown, Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law, Shirley (Robert) Lipp of New Middlletown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her mother, Virginia, Lerene was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy N. Beare; a brother, William Kata and a sister, Beverly Thomas.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Reid Lamport officiating.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

