Leonard M. “Derd” Hall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard M. “Derd” Hall, 84, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 25, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Leonard known by “Lennie” and “Derd” to family and friends was born February 22, 1936 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son the late Leonard and Edythe McKee Hall.

Raised in Struthers, he was a 1955 graduate of Struthers High School.

From a young age, Lennie had a very hard work ethic. At the age of 17, while still in high school, he began working in the steel mills. He worked as a crane man for Youngstown Sheet & Tube until the company’s closing and then worked for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Inmate Services until his retirement. Lennie often worked side jobs after his regular jobs for extra income to take care of his family. After retirement, he worked part-time as a security guard for Parker-Hannifin.

Leonard also proudly served in the United States Naval Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1962.

He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers and most recently a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Derd enjoyed the camaraderie with his friends while playing in the Lutheran bowling and softball leagues and his senior golf group at Tanglewood Golf Course. He also loved cheering for the Cleveland Indians and Browns, eating at What’s Cook’n and especially attending his grandchildren’s extracurricular events. Although a man of few words, Derd left an unforgettable imprint on everyone he met.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, the former Peggy “Merm” Cox, whom he married August 23, 1958; children, Leonard D. (Patti) Hall of Boardman, Cheri Hall of Parma and Gary Hall of Cleveland; sisters, Carolyn (Jeffrey) Armstrong of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Shelley Simchak of Struthers; three grandchildren, Lyndsie (Jason) Erdy of Reading, Pennsylvania, Alison (Ryan) Stagg of Columbus and Philip (Rita) Hall of Boardman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Hall.

