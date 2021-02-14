Leona “Jeanne” (Ondick) Serich, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona “Jeanne” Serich, 91, passed away Thursday morning, February 11, 2021 at the Greenbriar.

Jeanne was born January 10, 1930 in Hartstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Margaret Dupal Ondick and at the age of 3 months, Jeanne’s father, John died suddenly. Several years later, Jeanne’s mother married Joseph Evans and when Jeanne was eight, they came to Struthers and made their home on Snyder Street on the North Side of Struthers.

Jeanne was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1947.

She worked behind the counter of Isaly’s in downtown Struthers and later in the receiving room of McKelvey’s Department Store. During that time, the steel mills had temporary shut downs, so Jeanne took a second job at the Elmton.

On June 3, 1950 Jeanne married William “Bill” Serich at Holy Trinity Church. Jeanne and Bill made their home in Struthers where they resided in several homes until settling into their family home on Lowellville Road. Jeanne was busy raising their four children.

She was active in the Center Street PTA and was a Bowladrome bowler every Wednesday afternoon. A baseball wife, Jeanne was secretary for Babe Ruth and Penn-Ohio Old Timers baseball leagues.

Jeanne was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Bill died February 17, 2018 after 67 years of marriage.

Jeanne leaves her children, Sandy Sheehan of Campbell, William “Butch” (Robin) Serich, Jr., of Struthers, John (Cindy) Serich of Poland and Bob Serich of Boardman; one sister, Carol “Cookie” Grimm of Struthers; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanne was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jon Yanno; her grandson, Jamie Michael Serich and sister, Flo “Popie” Hittie.

Friends will be received Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leona “Jeanne” (Ondick) Serich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.