Leon E. Turek, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leon E. Turek, 80, died peacefully among family and friends at his side, Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 after being diagnosed several weeks ago with cancer.

Leon was born February 9, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of Leo and Mary Vasko Turek.

Raised in Youngstown, Leon was a 1958 graduate of Wilson High School.

Leon enlisted in the United States Army and served for four years. He was honorably discharged in 1961 as Specialist 4th Class.

Returning to the area, Leon received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

A broker in real estate, Leon is a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), graduate of Real Estate Institute (GRI), and Real Estate Appraisal Designations. He received his teaching certificate for K-12 in the State of Ohio.

In 1977, Leon and John Burgan together founded Burgan Real Estate Ltd. in Boardman, where Leon was Vice President.

Leon began his career in 1969 as a Real Estate Sales Associate and received Realtor Emeritus Status from the National Association of Realtors. In addition, he was an Insurance Adjuster, Marketing Sales Associate, Insurance Manager, and an Insurance Investigator for Equifax. His Real Estate affiliations include being a member and past president of the Youngstown, Columbiana Association of Realtors, and served on the Ad Hoc Advisory Board of Real Estate in Ohio. Leon taught classes at Y.S.U. in all phases of real estate, marketing sales, finance and principles of real estate and was honored to receive the Real Estate Instructor of the Year Award.

Leon was a member and past president of Poland Rotary where he received its highest honor, the Paul Harris Fellow; board member and past Chairman of Potential Development, a United Way Agency; past president of Poland Food Pantry; and past president of St.Vincent DePaul Society.

Leon was a member of St. Matthias Church where he served as finance director.

His wife, the former Joanne Marie DeNiro, whom he married June 30, 1962 died in 2015. His second wife, Karen Glozer, whom he married November 25 2016 died in 2019.

Leon leaves three children, Susan Filipovich of Youngstown, Lisa Francis of Boardman and Gary (Brenda) Turek of Boardman; four grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew Filipovich, Macy Francis, and Jacob Turek; and sons-in law, John Filipovich and Louis Francis.

In addition to his parents and wives, Leon was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Hoffman; and brother, James Turek.

Friends will be received Monday from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St Matthias Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating. Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to the Poland Food Pantry, Rotary Foundation or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

