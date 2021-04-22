Lenna B. Hubler, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenna B. Hubler, 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, surrounded by her family.

Lenna, known by her family and friends as “Bell,” was born January 17, 1928 in Cutler, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Meek) Newell.

Lenna moved to the Youngstown area in 1946 and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Lenna is survived by her daughter, Debra A. Caro of Boardman; ten grandchildren, Anthony (Michelle) Carosella, Michelle (Kelly) Fookes, Lynette Carosella, Angie Carosella, Nino Carosella, Robert Layshock, Jr., Terri (Justin) Gaydos, Amanda (John) Costello, John (Andrea Croyle) Hritz and Dylan (Kelly Kollar ) Hritz; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and good friend, Dave D. Antonelli of Poland.

Besides her parents, Lenna was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clyde D. Hubler, whom she married on October 11, 1946 and died on May 3, 2009; two daughters, Carolyn “Sandy” Carosella and Linda L. Hritz; five brothers, Ray, Henry, Allen Newell and two infant brothers and a sister, Maggie Howell.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 12 Noon – 12:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the 6 foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

Interment will follow in the Hope Cemetery in Salem.

