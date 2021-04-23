LeeAnn Rossi, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LeeAnn Rossi, 62, passed away early Thursday morning, April 22, 2021, at her residence surrounded with her family.

LeeAnn was born June 8, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Joan Garzanich DeMain.

A 1976 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, LeeAnn worked as a clerk for the Mahoning County Job & Family Services. She later went on to work as a claims processor for Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and retired as supervisor after 30 years of service.

LeeAnn was a devoted daughter, sister and wife and an adoring mother to her two sons. She was also a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews. LeeAnn centered herself around family and enjoyed their family vacations to the North Carolina beaches. LeeAnn was raised and attended St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

In addition to her parents of Poland, LeeAnn leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Anthony Angelo Rossi, whom she married September 1, 1984; two sons, Christopher John and Jordan Anthony Rossi, both of Boardman; two sisters, Wendy (Eric) Kotheimer of Cape Carteret, North Carolina and Annette (Ken) Baytosh of Liberty, Ohio; two brothers, Mark (Korie) DeMain of Struthers, Ohio and John DeMain of Poland, Ohio; nephews and niece, Markus and Carlo DeMain, Erica Lee (Thomas) Markovich; Steven (Victoria) Kotheimer, Jason Kotheimer, Kyle, Matthew and Ryan Baytosh and two great-nephews, Jace and Luke Markovich. LeeAnn also leaves her in-laws, Mark (Vicki) Rossi, Pat (Caroline) Rossi, Frank (Vanessa) Rossi, Maureen Rossi, Joseph (Sue) Rossi and Angie (Kurt) McTigue and numerous nieces and nephews on the Rossi side.

LeeAnn was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Angelo Rossi and Margaret Mary Rossi.

Friends will be received Monday, April 26 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Vincent DeLucia officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.