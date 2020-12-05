Lee Sawyer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Sawyer, 91, passed away on Thursday morning, December 3, 2020, at Hampton Woods.

She was born October 23, 1929, in Salem, a daughter of the late Glenn and Carrie (Murray) Slagle.

A lifelong area resident, Lee was a graduate of Goshen High School and attended Bowling Green University.

In 1981, she built the Skate Connection in Boardman, owning and operating the business until 2002.

Throughout the years, Lee enjoyed vacationing with family in Fort Myers, Florida.

Lee is survived by her children, Randy (Laura) Shaffer, Kathleen (Tim) Burns, Cynthia (Larry) Maynard, all of Boardman; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Mark) Riffel of Chicago, Darcie (Peter) Ina of Snoqualmie, Washington, John Burns of Struthers, Hayley Maynard of Cuyahoga Falls, Jillian Maynard of Boardman and Rachel Maynard of Boardman and four great-grandchildren, Ben and Miles Ina and Alex and Kara Burns.

In addition to her parents; Lee was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Slagle.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Lee’s family would like to express their appreciation and thank Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Lee.



Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Sawyer’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

