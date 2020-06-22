Lee E. McHugh, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee E. McHugh, 89, died Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 in the comfort of her home.



Lee was born March 11, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Peter and Bambina (DeVincent) Campolito.

Raised in Youngstown, Lee was a graduate of South High School. After graduation, she attended technical school, taking secretarial classes.

She worked as a secretary for a few years prior to her marriage.

While at an Idora Park dance, she met Paul McHugh, Sr. and they were married on April 26, 1952. They were blessed with 42 years of marriage until Paul preceded her in death on September 10, 1994. They lived the majority of their marriage in the Youngstown area except for 13 years when Paul’s job relocated them to Buffalo, New York in 1954.

After raising her six children, Lee reentered the workforce, receiving her realtor license in the 70s. She worked for Century 21 prior to opening her own business, All American Realty, which she operated for many years. She finished her career with Howard Hanna and held her realtor license until 2014. Invested in others, Lee truly loved helping people and she found great joy in assisting them to find their perfect home. She also owned numerous properties and was a generous landlord to many over the years.

She was a longtime member of St. Michael Parish in Canfield and a more recent member of St. Jude Parish in Columbiana. Lee was also involved with the organization Alliance For Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods (ACTION) for numerous years.

Above all, Lee was dedicated to her faith and family. Nothing made her more happy than having a house full of family and sharing a spaghetti and meatball dinner with them every Sunday. Some of her favorite pastimes included golfing, often taking her children and grandchildren with her, bowling with her husband, fishing in Canada, reading, watching daily Mass on EWTN, staying current with the news and politics and especially attending her children’s and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. A spontaneous woman, Lee was always ready for an excursion and enjoyed traveling with family throughout the years. She will always be remembered as a wonderful listener and a woman of great generosity.

She is survived by daughters, Pamela (Fred) Schuster of Negley and Patricia (Frank) Tomich-Daley of New Waterford; four sons, Paul McHugh, Jr. of Austintown, Pete McHugh of Columbiana, Matthew (Tracy) McHugh of Columbus and Mark (Beth) McHugh of Dublin; sister, Jenny Angeloff of Boardman; sister-in-law, Charlotte Campolito of Canfield; eight grandchildren, Luke (Maggie) Schuster, Leeanna (Brent) Schuster-Barr, Katie McHugh, Patty (Ramon) Schuster-Hernandez, Isaac Schuster, Abbey McHugh, Grant (Maddie) McHugh and Alyssa McHugh and five great-grandchildren, Adam and Julianna Barr, and Lucas, Cameron and Benjamin Schuster.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lee was preceded in death by her brother, David Campolito and brother-in-law, Bill Angeloff.

Due to COVID-19, the family has decided to have a private visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Parish.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. McHugh’s name to a Catholic church or charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

