Leatrice B. (Barr) Wright, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leatrice B. Wright passed away on Friday, June 24, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House after a long fulfilling life.

Leatrice, known by her family and friends as “Lee”, was born September 8, 1923 in Union City, Indiana, the daughter of the late Glen and Orpha (Swallow) Barr.

She graduated from West Side High School in 1941, received a bachelor’s degree in social work in 1945 from Oberlin College, and later in life, graduated from Westminster College with a bachelor’s in education and later a master’s degree in reading education.

Lee retired from Poland Schools after 19 years of teaching. Poland Union Elementary School lovingly became her “home away from home” throughout those years.

She was a 50 year member of Poland Presbyterian Church.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, C. Robert Wright on May 16, 2000; her grandson, Kevin Wright, on June 22, 2006.

Lee is survived by four children, Dr. Dean Wright (Marizabel) of Tucson, Robin Grant (Kim) of Mentor, Holly Fender (Tom) of Poland and Thad Wright of Poland; six grandchildren, Kristen Wright, of Tucson, Kelly Wright of Tucson, Janet Powell (Dave) of Mentor, Tyler Grant of Berea, Eric Fender (Carolyn) of Poland and Chad Fender (Rachel) of Poland; four great-grandchildren, Tate, Emery and Reese Fender and Miles Powell.

At a later date, Lee’s family will scatter her ashes as per her request. There are no calling hours.

Lee’s family would like to thank Dr. John Koval for his years of caring for Lee as her family physician and friend and also Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House for their compassionate care in her last two weeks of life.

Arrangements were handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street in Poland.

“You can’t have strength without weakness; you can’t have light without dark; you can’t have love without loss.”

