Lawrence “Ted” Theisen, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Ted” Theisen, 94, of Poland, died Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at Hampton Woods.

He was born November 29, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Herbert and Ruth (Logan) Theisen and came to the area in 1958.

Ted was a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland and had worked for Eastman Kodak for 40 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Poland.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and model railroads. Ted was known to have the ability to be able to fix anything. He was dedicated to spending time with his family and will be remembered for his quick wit.

His wife of 65 years, the former Florence Trzcinski, whom he married September 20, 1948 died March 3, 2014.

He is survived by his seven children, David (Suzanne) Theisen, Linda (Charles) Hoover, Dan (Shelia) Theisen, Laura (Rick) Snode, Susan (Leo) Henry, Patty Stanley and Barbara Brown; 19 grandchildren, Steven Theisen, Jennifer Schulman, Cherilyn Steele, Michael and Timothy Hoover, Melissa Kuhns, Laura Kean, Matthew Theisen, Nicole Strbich, Emily Snode-Brenneman, Bethany Snode and Mary Suitca, Nicholas Henry, Rebecca Mancini, Tanner, Cole, Jessica, Brooke and Ty Stanley and 18 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held with a memorial mass to follow at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs at The Inn at Poland Way, Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for their dedication and the loving care Ted received.

