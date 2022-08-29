BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, 72, of Boardman, died Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born December 27, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of John and Antionette (Church) Egley and had been a lifelong area resident.

Larry was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High School.

He had been a truck driver for T.C. Red-Mix, as well as other local trucking companies.

He enjoyed model car building and also owned and enjoyed working on his classic 1974 Plymouth Scamp. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.

Besides his wife, the former Deborah Thomas, whom he married July 27, 1974, he leaves his son, Jason Egley of Boardman; his sister, Patricia (Randy) Schmid of Boardman; a nephew, Brian (Melissa) Schmid of Canfield; a niece, Ashley (Ted) Cegelka of Delaware, Ohio; a great-niece, Sophie Cegelka and a cousin, Ellen Slattery of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Friends may call from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

