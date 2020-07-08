Lawrence A. Conti, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence A. Conti, Jr, aged 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Boardman, Ohio on Saturday, July 4, 2020 of natural causes.

Lawrence, known by his family and friends as “Larry ” was born on May 17, 1935 in New York City, New York, where he lived as a young boy until moving with his parents to New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School, where he was active in theater, student council and president of the German Club before attending St. Louis University.

He returned to New Castle to begin his long and busy career in radio broadcasting at WKST in New Castle before moving to Steubenville, Ohio to begin working at WSTV. He then moved to Youngstown, Ohio where he began a long career with WKBN as a radio D.J. He advanced his career to program director in addition to hosting two popular TV and radio shows, one being “Afternoon Theater” where he dressed as characters from the movie of that day. Mr. Conti designed all his own costumes. He also was the creator and host of “The Bird Show”, hosting many outings in Mill Creek Park with his followers as they viewed many local birds in their natural habitat. He also hosted many remote broadcasts from Idora Park and local businesses.

He and his family then moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, where he worked at WWL station. In the mid 1970’s, he returned to Pennsylvania to work for WFEM in Ellwood City and KDKA in Pittsburgh. During his broadcasting career, Larry became the Executive Vice President of Scott Broadcasting and later working as Executive Vice President of Rust Broadcasting, overseeing 12 radio stations for each company.

He then returned to Youngstown, Ohio where he made a career change working for the Austintown Ambulatory Center until his retirement in the mid 1980’s. During that time, Mr. Conti was inducted into the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Akron, Ohio.



Mr. Conti was a former member of the Lions, Elks and Eagles Club and did charity work with the Cancer Society. He was also active in local theater. Larry was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Della (Booth) Conti and Lawrence Conti, Sr.; his brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Richard; his sister, Lorraine and his beloved dog, Winston.

Mr. Conti is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marguerite (Micco) Conti, whom he married on October 19, 1957; his daughter, Jacqueline (Donnie) Ralutz; his son, Lawrence (Anna) Conti, III; two grandchildren, Blake Via and Krystina Boano and two great-grandchildren, Wilson and Aria; his brothers, Edward Conti and James Conti; sister, Laura Black; half-brother, Jerry Young and many beloved family members and nieces and nephews.

As per his wishes, there will be no public viewing or service.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his name to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org, two of Larry’s favorite charities.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent at www:beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lawrence “Larry” A. Conti, please visit our floral store.