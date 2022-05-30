AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – LaVerne M. Obenauf, 85, of Austintown, died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Omni West Memory Care Center.

She was born September 23, 1936 in Lawrence, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Francis and LaVerne (McKinsey) Billock.

She lived in the area most of her life and was a devout Christian.

LaVerne was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was an avid bowler and she enjoyed dancing and traveling. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Besides her husband, Claude Obenauf, whom she married February 7, 1959, she leaves two daughters, Bonnie (John) Polkabla of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Debbie (Jim) Morocco of Irwin, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Jaime, Jaclyn, Jimmy and Justin; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Dora Czarnecki of Boardman and a sister-in-law, Sharon Parker of Virginia.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and four sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Reverend Gary Rozier officiating.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Windsor House at Omni West Memory Care, 3259 Vestal Road, Youngstown, OH, 44509.

