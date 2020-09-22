Laverne E. Walker, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laverne E. Walker, 80, died Monday morning, September 21, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Laverne was born January 9, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Doris (Dixon) Brabant.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1958 graduate of Struthers High School.

Mrs. Walker worked the majority of her career as a waitress, some of which included McCallister’s Ice Cream, Bernt’s, Howard Johnson and Blacksteer Restaurants. Laverne also enjoyed babysitting through the years.

Laverne was a member of Christ Community Church in Campbell and served as one of the church’s greeters.

She was a member of her Class Reunion Committee and the Springfield VFW Post No. 2799.

Laverne enjoyed exercising and walked daily at Walmart, meeting many new friends along the way.

Her husband, Robert H. Walker, whom she married August 5, 1985, preceded her in death on November 18, 2011.

She is survived by two sisters, Joann Riel of New Springfield and Rene’ (Michael) Marsh of Cortland and two brothers, Lawrence (Anita) Brabant of Struthers and David Brabant of Cleveland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Laverne was preceded in death by her daughter, Lilly Brabant and brother, Robert Brabant.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, where family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. We kindly ask that guests, whose health allows, wear a mask and follow the 6-foot rule.

Interment will be at Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive, Campbell, OH 44405.

