Laurie Navin Weikel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie Navin Weikel, 58, died unexpectedly, Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home.

Laurie was born June 30, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the late Bernard and Donna (Fulmer) Navin.

Raised in Michigan, she was a 1982 graduate of Kimball High School and the Southeast Oakland Vocational Education Center, both in Royal Oak. She continued her education at the Oakland Community College in Farmington Hills, Michigan, receiving her Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts and Food Service Management in 1986.

A talented pastry chef, Laurie had a lifelong passion for baking beautiful cakes and pastries. She worked for many restaurants and bakeries throughout her career. Her work took her to Florida for many years when she accepted a position with Walt Disney World Resorts. Laurie won numerous contests and awards for her baking talent, creativity, customer service and management skills. In 2012, she moved to Rochester, New York and later to Boardman in 2016. She was currently working as a cake decorator for Nemenz IGA in Struthers.

She was a member of the Fairport Community Baptist Church in New York.

Laurie will be lovingly remembered for her generosity and willingness to always help others.

She is survived by her sister, Lindsey (George) Fabian of West Henrietta, New York; brother, Larry (Katie) Navin of Peoria, Arizona and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In addition to her parents, Laurie was preceded in death by her infant son, Christopher J. Weikel.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland.

Interment will take place next to her parents at White Chapel Memorial Park in Troy, Michigan.

In honor of Laurie’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

