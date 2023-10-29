STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie Edwin “Dutch” Flack, 89, a lifelong resident of Struthers, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Laurie, known by his family and friends as “Dutch,” was born at home on the hottest day on record for the Mahoning Valley, 103 degrees, on July 24, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio a son of the late Norman Floyd and Alice Hazel (French) Flack.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1952.

Dutch served in the Naval Reserves for four years and later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Dutch was a lineman/repairman for the Ohio Bell Company in Youngstown for over 40 years, retiring in 1992. He took pride in his work and enjoyed meeting people while making repairs in their homes.

Dutch was an active member of Struthers Parkside Church, formerly Struthers Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of the Struthers Croquet Club and several clubs focused on history and genealogy and was an avid supporter of Struthers, Youngstown State and Mount Union football.

He was a lifetime blood donor for the American Red Cross.

Dutch and Alice Ann enjoyed traveling to 48 states and nine Canadian provinces. They traveled by travel trailer, motorhome, van, train and riverboat.

He was a natural storyteller and always had a joke to tell. He kept a robust social calendar, regularly meeting friends for coffee, lunch and dinner. He made making memories with his children and grandchildren a priority.

Dutch is survived by four children, Brenda Henderson of Struthers, Beth (Tim) Slattery of Poland, Jeffrey (Maria) Flack of Twinsburg and Linda (Ben) Laubach of Stow; seven grandchildren, Michelle Ondrey, Timothy (Amanda) Slattery, Jr., Logan (Jennifer) Flack, Hannah Laubach, Jason Flack, Caitlin Slattery and Sarah Laubach and a great-granddaughter, Margot Slattery.

Besides his parents, Dutch was preceded in death by his wives, the former Gail Joyce Ramm, whom he married on April 25, 1958 and died August 12, 1963, and his wife, the former Alice Ann Mound, whom he married on September 25, 1964 and died February 12, 2022; a son, James David Nichols; three brothers, LaVere Flack, Neil Flack and Francis Flack and his sister, Lauretta Reinerth.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a memorial service to follow at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Deacon Fund of Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers, Ohio 44471 in memory of Dutch.

