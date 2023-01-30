POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Laurel Lou Utsinger, passed away. She was 83.

Born to Marianne and Myron Hudson Kays, Laurel was a loving mother and grandmother.

She leaves behind four children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Laurel most loved her family, her pets, her home, her lake, Thanksgiving dinner, the Waltons and flowers. She will be greatly missed.

If you wish to send flowers, please plant some instead. Laurel loved gardens.

There will be no calling hours or funeral per Laurel’s wishes.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.