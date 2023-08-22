BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurel “Lolly” Robinson, 77, of Beloit, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Hospice House, with her family by her side.

Lolly was born December 8, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was one of nine children of the late Albin and Grace (Wadman) Anderson.

Lolly graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1962.

She worked at Packard Electric for a number of years before obtaining her manager license in hairdressing. She decided to forgo working when she married her sweetheart Bill in 1971. They spent 43 years together until his passing on April 12, 2014.

Lolly had two children whom she lovingly raised and always managed to teach about God’s love, even during some difficult times. This wisdom carried over into their adult lives and continues to thrive. She was very proud of her Swedish heritage. Lolly often enjoyed watching old westerns on TV, especially John Wayne movies and Gunsmoke. She loved listening to Johnny Cash with her husband and enjoyed Elvis too. A fantastic baker, her famous pies and cookies will certainly be missed. She loved taking rides on the back of Bill’s Harley Davidson through the countryside where they shared adventures with her best friend and sister Kristine “Kiki” and her husband Bob.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Karen) Robinson of Poland and Lenore (Brad) Sheridan of Girard; four grandchildren, whom she loved dearly as their “Gaga,” Jason and Anna Robinson and Kasey and Ian Sheridan and seven siblings, Paul (Nancy) Anderson, Daniel (Robin) Anderson, Alice Abello, Debbie (George) Gatti, Kristine “Kiki” (Bob) Demes, Robin Houser and Tina Baird.

Lolly was preceded in death by her sister, Carole Miller.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 -11:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where a service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their amazing care and support they gave Lolly throughout her illness. A special thank you to Debbie and Dina for their amazing care. Lolly’s unwavering faith in Christ was her trademark and strength and she would prefer a celebration of her life rather than the mourning of her passing.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital as this was Lolly’s favorite charity that she supported for many years. Donations can be made by visiting www.lovetotherescue.org.

