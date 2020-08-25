Laurania Lucy McCully, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laurania L. McCully, 76, passed away Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Laurania was born November 8, 1943, in West Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Wayne and Lucy Christy Brightshue.

Raised in New Castle, Laurania was a 1961 graduate of New Castle High School.

She married her husband, Brian McCully, on November 22, 1969 and they made their home in Youngstown.

A homemaker, Laurania was gifted with sewing and all types of needle craft. Her daughters benefited from her accomplishments as a seamstress, having sewn many of their clothing, as well as her needle crafts. Her needle crafts included most recently knitting and crocheting, but over the years, Laurania was skilled in creating beautiful embroidery, needle point and cross stitch.

Another interest of Laurania’s was her love of NASCAR.

Laurania leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Brian of 50 years; two daughters, Waylena (Jeff Bryant) McCully of Champaign, Illinois and Briana Lord of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Laurania was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tim Lord who passed away in March of this year and two brothers, Wayne and Chuck Brightshue.

At this time there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 26, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m., 5:21 p.m. and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV, 5:17 a.m., 12:22 p.m. and 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 7:10 a.m., 8:39 a.m. and 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 6:35 p.m., 7:27 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

