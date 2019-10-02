Laura M. Woodward Rupeka, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura M. Woodward Rupeka, 63, died Monday evening, September 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Laura was born December 23, 1955, in Ilford Essex, England, a daughter of Albert St. John and Pamela (Pryce) Woodward. At the age of six, Laura and her family moved to Canada and then to the United States two years later.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, attended Kent State University and received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English from Youngstown State University.

Laura was a professor of English and taught at colleges in California, North Carolina and locally at Youngstown State University.

In her free time, she enjoyed writing poetry and stories, attending writing workshops and reading.

Laura is survived by her mother, Pamela of Campbell; her daughter, Joey Miller of Boardman; three grandchildren, Grace, Guido and Elliotte Miller; six sisters, Debbie Woodward of England, Joanne (Mike) Oakley of San Diego, Amanda Cadman of Campbell, Marianne (Tod) Cadman of Lowellville, Melissa Woodward of Kansas City and Jennifer (Charlie) Randall of Campbell; three brothers, Jonathan (Cheryl) Woodward of Campbell, Lindsey (Antionette) Woodward of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Matthew Woodward of Campbell; 20 nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her father, Laura was preceded in death by her faithful dachshunds, Little Bear and Arrow.

A memorial service to celebrate Laura’s life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, with Pastor James Berkebile, officiating.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.