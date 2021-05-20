Laura Jane Powers, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Jane Powers (Hughes), 91, of Boardman, went to her Lord Sunday morning, May 16, 2021.

Laura was born June 7, 1929 in Youngstown, the youngest child of Alexander and Laura Hughes.

Laura graduated from Wilson High School in 1947.

Laura is survived by her son, William E. (Teri) Powers of Webster, Texas; grandchildren, William (Allison) Powers, Laura (Travis) Ayers, Lynne Powers and James Powers and great-grandchildren, Garrett, Jackson, Edison and Huxley; son, David B. (Valerie) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephen (Hannah) Powers, Chris Powers, Anne Powers and Kate (Tommy) Williams and great-grandchildren, Lydia and Ethan and daughter, Laura (Michael) Joyce of Columbus, Ohio.

Laura is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William T. Powers and her youngest son, Charles T. Powers.

Mom was a vibrant woman who brought joy and wisdom to those close to her. Mom deeply loved her family and relatives, church friends and neighbors, but she had a heart for most anyone. When mom was busy, which was most of the time, she was helping someone with just about anything. Mom loved to use her gifting to help people but especially helping the aged and infirmed at church and in her neighborhood, even in her later years. Mom taught adult and youth Sunday School at church for years. Her Bible was well worn. She was also active in the church serving on consistory and as treasurer. Mom was always found organizing and serving at family, church and community events.

Mom was also a woman of many talents, accomplishments and work experiences. She was a very self-sufficient woman, ahead of her time in many respects but you would not readily see these qualities unless you knew her because she was quiet and humble about herself.

Mom had a few passions that were personally very enjoyable to her. Mom had a lovely singing voice! She sang once at the Palace Theater in Youngstown and even sang a song on Youngstown radio while a teenager. She was active for years in her church choir.

She also loved wildlife, but especially bird watching. She was a walking encyclopedia of bird names, colors and songs. Mom had the greenest of green thumbs. Her flowers and plants were enjoyed by all. Her dahlias were seen on the church altar all summer. She loved to travel, finally fulfilling a lifelong dream of a Hawaiian cruise. Mom kept a packed suitcase under her bed just in case she got invited somewhere.

Mom worked as a soda jerk for a little while during high school in the mid-1940s. That’s where she learned about making banana splits for her kids! After graduation, her mom told her to get a job so she ended up at Plakie Toy Company doing bookkeeping which she was trained in during high school. There were two stints with Plakie; the first one was in the late 1940s. At this time, Walt Disney was hired to consult with Plakie on toy design for a few months and mom got to briefly work with him. Mom says at that time he was known as the Mickey Mouse guy. Around 1950, she was forced to move to Pittsburgh due to a family emergency. There she worked for Continental Can for a couple years.

In the early 1950s, mom started dating Dad, who lived in Youngstown. She again went to work at Plakie. They married in 1954 and decided to start a family. Mom worked part time from home with the arrival of her first child. Mom quit working entirely (ha!) with the coming of her second child and began the demanding job of raising their four children. Mom returned to the work world years later putting her bookkeeping skills to work at T&B Tire and Berardi’s Truck Service after Dad lost his job at Youngstown Sheet and Tube due to the mill closure.

Whoever came across her path learned something, from the needle arts, to homemaking, to keeping books and homesteading. When Mom had an antique chair that needed re-caned, she took a class on caning and did it herself. Mom loved baking (a love she learned from her mother) and would routinely make the rounds of relatives delivering her wonderful Christmas cookies and pies. Mom was also known for crocheting an afghan for every one of her grandchildren as well as making smocked dresses and communion dresses for her granddaughters. Mom even spun her magic on a few wedding dresses.

However, Mom never let life’s busyness get in the way of putting people first. She lived to help others, always just a phone call away for whenever she was needed. No need was too big, or too small. She is missed by all that knew her but we know we will see her again.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 29 at 3:00 p.m. at Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Road in Canfield with Reverend David Parry officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests doing what mom routinely did and give a donation to a charity that you love giving to.

