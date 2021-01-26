LaRue K. Murray, Boardman Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaRue K. Murray, 79, passed away with her family at her side, Friday morning, January 22, 2021 at Mercy Health at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

LaRue was born July 28, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Rosina Bachner Lehner.

LaRue was raised in Youngstown and her family later moved to Boardman where she attended and graduated from Boardman High School, Class of 1959. LaRue then attended Kent State University and went on to work for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Youngstown.

Music was LaRue’s life. At a young age, LaRue learned to play the piano and at the age of eight played for the Sunday School at Martin Luther Lutheran Church. LaRue continued to take private piano and organ lessons and later went on to become assistant organist at Martin Luther Lutheran Church for several years. For the past 20 years, LaRue was currently employed as an organist for Bethel Lutheran Church where she also accompanied all of their choirs. LaRue played piano for the Austintown Boys Choir and for the Market Street Elementary School Chorus. She also played organ and piano for many weddings at St. James Church at Boardman Park and for other area churches. For over 50 years, LaRue was the organist for Davis Funeral Home and later Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

When not playing the organ or piano, LaRue loved vacations with her family to Siesta Key, Florida, spending summers at Boardman Swim Club with the occasional visits to Mountaineer and Las Vegas. LaRue was especially proud of all her grandchildren and cherished every moment with them.

She leaves her loving family: her husband of over 55 years, Lloyd Murray, whom she married April 24, 1965; two daughters, Lori (Paul) Richards of North Canton and Lynnae (Pete) Rassega of Boardman; one sister, Lois (Nels) Sandberg of Erie, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Lauren and Justin Richards, Mason and Max Rassega, P.J. (Ruthie) Rassega, Paige and Pierce Rassega and three great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic the family is having a private family funeral service, Monday at the church to celebrate LaRue’s life.

Contributions may be made to the Bethel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund for the organ to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

