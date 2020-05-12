Kyle Edward Wojciechowski, Tallmadge, Ohio

TALLMADGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kyle Edward Wojciechowski, SPC, 22, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Tallmadge, died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Colorado Springs.

Kyle, affectionately known as “Wojo” was born March 6, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Edward Wojciechowski and Sandra Sullivan Baylor.

He was raised in Boardman until moving to Tallmadge in 2008. Kyle was a 2017 graduate of Tallmadge High School, where he studied in the auto body and collision repair program and participated in wrestling.

Kyle enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for Basic Combat Training and earned the rank of Private First Class. At the completion of Advanced Individual Training, Kyle was based at Fort Carson, CO, working as an 88M (transportation operator). In 2019, he was sent to Kuwait. Kyle also served on the honor guard, where he was a proud recipient of the military challenge coins. Kyle was posthumously promoted to the rank of Specialist.

An outdoorsman, Kyle enjoyed target shooting, camping anywhere and everywhere, and fishing. He looked forward to his family’s annual tradition of open day trout fishing in Wattersonville, Pennsylvania with his father, grandfather, Henry and sister, Holly. Kyle took pleasure in all outdoor sports including skateboarding, dirt bikes and especially snowboarding, often sharing with family and friends his desire of working at a ski resort as a ski patrolman. A proverbial thrill seeker, Kyle also pursued finding that ultimate adventure in ziplining, rock climbing, cliff diving and skydiving. Music was another love of Kyle’s and he was always up for a good concert or music festival and will be fondly remembered forever playing “Why III Love the Moon” at his family’s pool along with his favorite phrase, “loosen up dude.”

Kyle will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, honesty and fun wit and will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

He leaves his parents, Ed and Dawn Wojciechowski of Poland and Sandra and Brad Baylor of Tallmadge; two brothers, Brandon (Ariel) Baylor of Livermore, California and Zane Baylor of Bay Village, OH; two sisters, Holly (Madison Darby) Wojciechowski of Dublin, Ohio and Chelsie Baylor of Bay Village, Ohio; grandparents, Sandra Sullivan of Youngstown, Ohio, Henry (Kathy) Wojciechowski of Wattersonville, Pennsylvania, Joseph (Kathy) Baylor of Apollo, Pennsylvania and M.Kathleen Kuty of New Middletown, Ohio. Kyle was also the proud uncle to Athens and Bodhi Baylor and loved his countless, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kyle was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Dan Sullivan and Donald J. Kuty; and his grandmother, Vicki Ayres.

Friends will be received Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Due to COVID19, safety precautions will be taken, with that in mind the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests, whose health allows, are to wear a mask. We prefer that guests with underlying conditions arrive first from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Wojceichowski/Baylor families.

A family funeral celebrating Kyle’s life will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Tackett officiating.

Military Honors will follow at the funeral home and Kyle will be interred at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

A public memorial service at New Hope in Tallmadge will be announced at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the New Hope Tallmadge, 26 Southeast Ave.,Tallmadge, OH 44278.

