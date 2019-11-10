Kristine L. (Sakely) (Burns) Branner, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristine L. Burns Branner, 56, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Kristine, known by her family and friends as “Krissy” was born, October 15, 1963, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Elmer and Judith (Hofmaster) Sakely.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Krissy worked for LaVilla Sports Bar and Grille in Struthers for over 13 years, working in the kitchen as a cook and also as a bartender. She also worked for Classic Bakery and later on worked for Millionaire’s Express on South Avenue in Boardman.

Krissy was a big supporter of Disabled American Veterans organizations, a fan of NASCAR, the Cleveland Indians, Scrappers and Ohio State and Youngstown State Football.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Krissy is survived by a son, Joe M. Burns of New Castle; three brothers, Kevin Sakely and Kenny Sakely, both of Struthers and Kirk Sakely of Youngstown; three sisters, Karen (Dave Kiddy ) Steiner of Struthers, Kelly Cornwell of Sarasota, Florida, Kathy Drummonds of Toledo, Ohio and five grandchildren, Mason, Lilly, Aiden, Beau, known as “Peanut” and Christopher.

Besides her parents, Krissy was preceded in death by her husband of three years, Timothy Michael Branner, whom she married on July 18, 2009, died June 14, 2012.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, in memory of Krissy.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Kristine’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.