STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristin McDougal, 41, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

She was born March 5th, 1982 to Mary and Edmund Ryczaj.

Kristin had the ability to make friends no matter the situation and her laugh was infectious. Kristin never met an animal she didn’t love and frequently brought home strays as a child, even going so far as to adopt several as an adult. Kristin had a love for all types of media, especially video games, comic books, and animated content of all kinds. She felt a genuine connection to Spider-Gwen. Additionally, she often used her love for these media forms as a stepping stone to make friends along the way, a few of her closest being Ashton Olive, Colton Miller, and Steve Harmon.

She loved her friends and family with so much selflessness, a passion that was only as strong as her stubbornness. Her impact on everyone she met was hard to ignore and she has left an impression on her friend’s and family’s hearts and mind; a void that can only be filled by the wonderful memories and experiences by all she knew.

Kristin is survived by Chase McDougal, her husband of 18 years; lifelong, friend Nick Nylander; brothers, Eddie (Maggie) Ryczaj and Adam Ryczaj; sister, Vickie Carano; nieces, Kara and Marlo Ryczaj; many loving cousins; and fur babies, Kiba, Buster, Piper, Moxie, and Mallow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/zu39wn-help-me-fight-colon-cancer.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Kristin’s family.