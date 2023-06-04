BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Jo Putko, 60, passed away suddenly Tuesday morning, May 30, 2023, at her home.

Kimberly was born September 16, 1962 in East Palestine, Ohio, a daughter of Philip and Helen (Davis) Elsass.

She graduated from East Palestine High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Kimberly was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and sister. She was an avid fan and supporter of the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kimberly is survived by her husband of 36 years, Richard E. Putko, whom she married on June 6, 1987; two sons, Brandon L. (Rachel) Elsass of Fairborn, Ohio, Alex M. Putko of Boardman and two brothers, Scott Elsass of Red Lion, Pennsylvania and Martin “Buck” Elsass of Columbiana, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Imhoff.

Per Kimberly’s request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Kimberly’s family.

