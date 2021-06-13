Kim D. (Means) Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim D. Jones, 63, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday morning, June 10, 2021, surrounded by family.

Kim was born July 9, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Larry and Clarissa Hughes Means.

She was a graduate of Youngstown North High School, Class of 1975, “Bulldogs for Life.”

Kim served as a waitress for the Ground Round and then the Olive Garden.

She enjoyed crafts and was an excellent baker. She loved baking for family, friends and loyal customers.

Kim was missing the love of her life of 27 years, her husband, Clark A. Jones. They were married on April 16, 1987 and Clark passed away on March 30, 2014.

Besides her parents, Larry and Clarissa, Kim leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Monica Jones Myers and Leeann (Vince) Argiro both of Poland; one brother, Larry (Christine) Means, Jr., of Boardman; one sister, Diana Lynn Means of Petersburg; six grandchildren, Samantha Vonkennen, Braeden Joy, Kamyron Jones, Genevieve Argiro, Paxtyn Argiro, Adalyn Argiro and one great-grandson, Kolson Jones. Kim also leaves her dog, Ruby and two birds, Romeo and Juliet.

In addition to her husband Clark, Kim was preceded in death by her grandson, LeLand Vincent Argiro.

Per Kim’s wishes, there are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

