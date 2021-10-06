Kevin Michael Flaherty, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Flaherty, 56, of New Middletown, died peacefully Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born August 26, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Mary Ellen (McCreay) Flaherty.

He was a 1984 graduate of Springfield High School and worked as a sprinkler fitter for S.A. Comunale Company.

Kevin was a member of Poland Lodge #766 F & AM, a volunteer fireman for Springfield Township and served on the school board for the Springfield Local School District.

Kevin’s lively free spirit, sense of humor, and love of socialization was infectious. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and playing golf. He enjoyed watching football and supporting his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish with “Miller’s Lite” in hand. Along with working many hours, he volunteered his time coaching Joe, Jenny and Kevin in Little Tigers football, Springfield youth baseball and youth soccer, as well as proudly serving as the Springfield football equipment manager for 13 years.

Besides his loving wife, the former Lynn Goddard, whom he married November 5, 2005 he leaves his parents of New Middletown; his son, Kevin Augustus Flaherty of New Middletown; a stepson, Joe Andrew (Nicole) Wrask of Boardman; a stepdaughter, Jenny Lynne Wrask (fiancé Lazarus) of New Middletown; two brothers, Tim (Janet) Flaherty of Pickerington, Ohio and Thomas J. Flaherty, Jr. of Springfield; and two sisters, Kathleen (Jason) Jackson of Delaware, Ohio and Kolleen (David) Crish of Cortland; many loving nieces and nephews and a grandson on the way.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother-in-law, Helen and his faithful companion, Luka.

Lynn and family would like to send a very special heartfelt “thank you” to their community family and friends for all the love and support through this long journey.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Father Stephen Zeigler officiating. Interment will follow at the Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg.

Friends may call from 12:00-1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Monetary donations may be sent to the family for a scholarship which will be set up in Kevin’s name.

