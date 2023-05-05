STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Kevin M. Carney, 70, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on May 3, 2023, at Mercy Health Hospital in Boardman.

Kevin was born July 15, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Kevin graduated from ” The Poland Seminary” and was a talented mechanic. He spent his work life as an ASE certified Master Technician. Kevin was one-of-a-kind with a wicked sense of humor and a huge heart. He was proudly sober for 31 years. A feat he worked extremely hard to accomplish. He was a diehard hockey fan (specifically his Detroit Red Wings and the USHL Youngstown Phantoms). He also enjoyed motor sports and was known to run the pit crew for friends who were racing. He took up his father’s love of vegetable gardening and grew his own year after year.

Most of all, though, he lived for his family. He made it a point to tease and have special rituals.

Kevin is survived by his wife Barbara (Bryant) Carney whom he married July 31, 1981. Kevin is also survived by his; Mother JoAnne (Ashley) Carney, his children Travis (Dawn) Carney of Columbiana, Justin (Candice) Carney of Canfield, Amanda (Brian) Sierra of McDonald, and Caitlin (Ralph) Mould of Poland. Kevin also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and one great- granddaughter. Kevin was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, William J. Carney.

Per Kevin’s wishes, he will be cremated, and a memorial celebration of his life will be held Sunday May 21, 2023 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Assembly of God, 185 W.South Range Rd. North Lima 44452.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.