Kent W. Householder, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kent W. Householder, 37, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from complications of diabetes.

Kent was born January 25, 1983 in Youngstown, a son of Lance and Janet (Balog) Householder.

At the age of 11, Kent was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

During the summers, he enjoyed attending Camp Ho Mita Koda, the first diabetes camp in the country. While at camp, he developed his love for the bass guitar when he watched a fellow campmate play.

A graduate of Boardman High School, Kent learned to play the bass with the school’s jazz band.

After graduation, he attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and received his associates degree in specialized technologies.

Moving to Jacksonville, Florida, Kent took a position as an avionics technician with FlightStar Aviation Services and then Aerotek.

In 2006, he relocated to Savannah, Georgia and worked as a senior avionics installer with Gulfstream Aerospace, where he was currently employed. While living in Georgia, he enjoyed being a longtime member of The Brett Barnard and The Hitman Band, playing at many local hotspots.

Kent is survived by his mother and stepfather, Janet and George Aliff of Boardman; his son, Jack; three sisters, Katie (Jason) Rebraca of Austintown, Jill (Rick) Johngrass of Sparta, Kentucky and Tricia (Ed) Patterson of East Palestine; two brothers, Eric (April) Aliff of Lake Milton and Brian Aliff of Newton Falls.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lance W. Householder.

A private service will be held for the family and burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

Kent loved life and his son, Jack dearly, always looked for the good in others and would want to remind us of his motto “there is always something to be happy about.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the family by sending it to Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512, to set up a care fund for his 5 year old son Jack.

