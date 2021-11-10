Kent G. Miller, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kent G. Miller, 80 of Canfield, died Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at Caprice Health Center in North Lima.

He was born October 23, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Warren and Carolyn (Turek) Miller and had been a lifelong area resident..

Kent was a 1959 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Y.S.U.

He had worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube at Briar Hill and the corporate office in charge of hiring until their closing. He then worked for Quaker Chemical for many years.

He was a member of Allen Lodge F & AM; the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club; The Mahoning County Sportsman Club and the East Ohio Club.

Besides his wife, the former Carol Bookout, whom he married August 28, 1964, he leaves two daughters, Debra Miller of Poland and Darla (Bruce) Mellott of Columbiana; a son, Deon (Christine) Miller of Canfield; a sister, Karen Raymer of Poland; two brothers, Lee (Gina) Miller of New Waterford and Timm (Mary) Miller in Maine; four grandchildren, Ryan and Brendan Miller and Brock and Brooke Mellott and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. There will be no service.

