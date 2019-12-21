Kenneth R. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Johnson, 59, formerly of Youngstown and Weirton, West Virginia passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ken was born September 21, 1960 in Collier, West Virginia, the son of William and Mildred (Conrad) Johnson.

He graduated from Brooke High School in 1978 and from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineer and later a Master of Business Administration in Executive Management degree.

Ken was the project manager and over saw the construction of the V&M Star, Vallourec Plant in Youngstown and continue as the project manager for over 15 years.

He is survived by his two children, Kyle L. (Heather Vicola) Johnson of Poland and Kaitlin (John Morgan – fiance) Johnson of Canfield; his former wife, Jody Johnson of Wall Township, New Jersey; two brothers, William (Diane) Johnson and Tom (Betty) Johnson both of Weriton, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Heath and Blair Johnson.

Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Johnson.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, January 5, 2019 from 3:00 t- 4:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, with services to follow.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406 in memory of Ken.

Ken was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.