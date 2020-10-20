Kenneth L. Platt, Sr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ken went to his heavenly home with Christ on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Ken had a strong faith in his God and allowed God to lead him every day and followed that lead into the gates of Heaven to be with God and his family who were waiting for him.

Ken’s joviality and ability to create laughter will be greatly missed. He made friends easily with his happy disposition and outgoing manner. He was kind to all and hated when others hurt. He expected and always hoped the best from and for his family, and his three grandsons were at the top of his list lately. He attended any event possible in which his children and grandchildren were involved and cheered them on and encouraged them with love. He was honest and lived his life impeccably. Family came first with Ken. Ken loved photography, computers and traveling. He also participated with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, to Frank W. and Dolores I. (Riley) Platt.

He lived most of his life in Girard and graduated from Girard High School in 1970.

He moved to Struthers in 2013.

Ken worked at US Steel McDonald Works as a millwright, Residential Horizons in maintenance after the mill closed and retired in 2016 from The Butler Institute of American Art where he held the positions of Registrar, Building Administrator and retired as the Chief of Security. While Ken was the Registrar, he created Youngstown’s first web page which was done for Butler Art. He had his own business as Ken’s Web Weaver and created and maintained web pages for several companies. He was self-taught on the computer. Ken was previously co-owner of C & K Appliance in Girard.

Ken was married to Janice Johnson Platt, his teenage sweetheart, whom he met at church. They were married on July 15, 1971 and had 49 happy years together.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Platt; unborn child named Kasey Lane Platt and brother-in-law, Ed Patterson.

He leaves his wife, Janice; a daughter, Karin (William) McCullough of Struthers; a son, Ken (Marissa) Platt, Jr. of North Jackson; and three grandsons, Aaron, Andrew and Austin McCullough. He also leaves his sister, Barbara Patterson of Girard and his dog, Sugar.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, 1143 N. State Street in Girard with Reverend Brian Ethridge officiating. Per Ken’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

More stories from WKBN.com: