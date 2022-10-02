YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Bodnar, 63, passed away suddenly at work on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Hart County, Kentucky.

Ken was born October 6, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Richard and Dolores (Kuti) Bodnar.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1978 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Ken was a long-haul truck driver for 20 years and worked for several trucking companies. He currently worked for General Transport in Akron, Ohio for a short time.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ken is survived by his wife of 25 years, the former Patty A. Kos, whom he married on March 19, 1997; five brothers, Thomas (Phyllis) Bodnar of Orlando, Florida, Richard (Ann) Bodnar of Gastonia, North Carolina, Joe Kenney of Leetonia, Ohio, James Kenney of Oolitic, Indiana and Mike (Nancy) Greenfield of Youngstown and his sister, Jackie (Lisa Skali Tylinski) Kenney of Georgia.

Besides his father and stepmother, Richard and Joanne Bodnar and mother, Dolores Kenney, Ken was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon L. Kos.

Per Ken’s request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Ken’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.