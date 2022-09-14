POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Karl Fox, 83, died Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Ken was born March 4, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Oliver G. and Mary Ann Bezyak Fox. He was a lifelong area resident, except for nine years when he lived in Canton, Ohio.

A 1957 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Ken received his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Youngstown State University in 1963.

Mr. Fox worked for Republic Steel Corporation’s Manufacturing and Industrial Products Divisions as a structural steel product design and development engineer for 19 years in Youngstown and Canton. He also worked for Amweld Steel Door Company (Niles), Automatic Sprinkler Corporation (Youngstown) and Electric Furnace Company (Salem) as a designer-draft person.

Ken was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and the Ohio Army National Guard from 1964-1970, serving as an officer’s assistant and senior M.P. officer.

Mr. Fox was a 68-year member of the Poland Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons and on its Mission, Stewardship, Evangelism, Worship and Parish Life Committees.

He was also a member of the Youngstown Jaycee and the Poland Kiwanis Clubs.

Ken liked to golf and fish but mostly being a Poland Seminary High School Booster, supporting the children and young men and women.

Ken is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Fox of Hanover, Pennsylvania and several cousins.

Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his older brother, Charles R. Fox; uncle, Michael Bezyak, Jr. of Poland and aunts, Dorothy Stupka and Carrie Pinizotto.

Friends will be received on Friday, September 16 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m, with the Rev. Dr. Paul Anderson officiating.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Mission Committee of the Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.