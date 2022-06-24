YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Bernerd Allen, 74, passed away Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.



Ken was born November 26, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Bernerd and Willabell Smith Allen.



A lifelong resident of Struthers, Ken was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1966. He went on to receive his Associate’s Degree from Youngstown College.

Ken worked for WKBN, Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company, Copperweld, and retired from Youngstown State University.



Ken’s loves were his family, animals, especially his dog Shawnee and music. For many years, his love of music found him working and volunteering his time at the Arcade in Youngstown.

Ken was a member of the former Fairview Emmanuel Baptist Church and attended Poland Village Baptist Church.



In 1977, after three weeks of dating, he married the love of his life, Pamela Cook.They were married for 40 wonderful years. She passed away in August of 2017.

Ken is survived by his sister, Myra Jane (Allen) McClain of Canfield, Ohio; aunt, Norene Wilson of Sarasota, Florida; niece, Debra (Michael) Kovach of Lordstown, Ohio; nephew, James B. (Diane) Beight of Erie, Pennsylvania; four great-nieces and nephews; four great-great-nieces and nephews; his friend, Jalisa Lynch; and best pal, Shawnee.



In addition to his parents and wife, Ken was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert McClain; and niece, Sherry Lee Beight.



At this time there are no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

Interment will be at the Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.