BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life gathering is planned for Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Family Center, 8560 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for Kelly A. McGough, 38, of 37 Willow Drive, who passed on Sunday, March 5, 2023. All are welcome. Please bring a dish to share, however you are not obligated to do so.

Kelly was born January 30, 1985, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Glenn and Kathy Milton.

She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend to those who knew her.

Besides her husband, Chris, she leaves her daughter, Haylee Boggs (18); three sons, Christopher (Bubs) McGough (13), Damien (23 months), and Benjamin (nine months); her sisters, Lexy Witzeman of Boardman, Ohio, and Rebecca (Beckee) Milton of Portland, Oregon.

Kelly was a graduate of Pittsburgh Technical Institute, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a degree in Business Administration and Management.

She worked as an Operations Manager/Dispatcher for Valley Security Systems, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania prior to relocation to Ohio where she was a devoted mother and homemaker.

Kelly worked incredibly hard to give her family the best life possible. She was a shining example of motherhood to all who knew her. She was highly involved in the community including Carnegie Youth Athletic Association and the Carlynton Cheer Boosters. She enjoyed nothing more than watching her children participate in sports and activities. She often could be the loudest sideline cheerleader! She loved being outside with her children as well as participating in many sports herself. She loved crafting with her sister and enjoying concerts with her husband.

In lieu of flowers the family is humbly requesting donations of any amount for the children. To help, please visit the GoFundMe page “In Memory of Kelly McGough,” organized by her sister, Rebecca.

