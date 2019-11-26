Keith Eugene Peterson, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Eugene Peterson, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home.

Keith was born February 20, 1966 in Youngstown, a son of David and Renia (Howard) Peterson.

Raised in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Keith was a 1984 graduate of Mohawk High School and Lawrence County Vocational School, where he studied welding.

After graduation, he began working for Falcon Foundry in Lowellville until 1995. In 1990, he took a welding position with Kasgro Rail in New Castle, where he was still currently employed.

Keith had a fond love for the outdoors, nature and his dogs, Bonnie and Shadow. He enjoyed camping, sitting around the fire with his wife and kayaking. He especially loved going up on the “hill” to target practice with his children and enjoyed taking them to the Mahoning Sportman’s Association when they were smaller.

He leaves his wife, the former Christina R. Flora, whom he married March 24, 1984; twin daughters, Kathleen (Dooley) Davis of Arizona and Julianna Slaven of Lowellville; two sons, Andrew (Katie) Peterson of Struthers and Jeffrey Peterson of Arizona; two sisters, Susan (Jim) Buchanan of Edinburg and Marsha (Matt) Luc of Lowellville; brother, Russell (Tammy) Peterson of Florida; eight grandchildren, Madisyn, Nicholas, and Beau Peterson, Scarlett and Vera Slaven and Avery, Arianna and London Davis and four sisters-in-law, Cindy (Anthony) Innocenzi of North Beaver, Nancy Rouget of Arizona, Diane Peterson of Pennsylvania and Ruth Peterson of Edinburg.

In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by two brothers, Timothy and David Peterson and his father and mother-in-law, Ted and Mitzi Flora.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville. A dinner for guests will follow at the Mt. Carmel Society in Lowellville.

