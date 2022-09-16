BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Davis Boone, born on August 16, 1937, in New Albany, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Kathryn Davis Boone, passed into eternity on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Keith graduated from Eastern High School and received his BS in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

Keith served six years in the US Army Reserves, 100th Division, retiring as Division Personnel Sergeant with a rank of SFC (E-7).

Keith worked in various management positions at International Harvester in Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. He later served as the Director of Legal Support for Harrington, Huxley and Smith Law Firm. During that time, he became an enrolled agent for the IRS, becoming a Master Tax Advisor and forming Boone Tax Service.

He was a Master Mason of the Crescent Hill Lodge, 456, F&AM, in Louisville, K entucky and a 32 degree Mason of the Louisville Scottish Rite and Oleika Shrine Temple in Lexington, K entucky. Keith was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, elder, and chairman of the Finance Committee. He was also formerly involved with the Boardman Little Spartans, Boardman Little League, Boardman Booster Club, the Four Square Club, Boardman Township Zoning Board of Appeals, and Mahoning County Bar Association Grievance Board. In more recent years, he served 12 years on the Board of Park Vista and the Ohio Living State Foundation Board.

Keith’s hobbies included attending his grandchildren’s activities, hunting, fishing, OSU and Pittsburgh Steelers football and Kentucky basketball.

His wife, the former Harriet Rose “Susan” Davis, whom he married on September 13, 1962, preceded him in death on January 25, 2022.

He is survived by his children, Laura (Michael) Nuppnau of Canfield and Keith D. (Christanne) of Newton Falls; three grandchildren, Alan and Elizabeth Boone, and Isabelle Nuppnau; and his brother, Dr. Ernest G. Boone of Oak Brook, Illinois.

Per Keith’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Inurnment will be in the columbarium at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 119 Stadium Dr., Boardman, OH 44512.

