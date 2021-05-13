Keith Andrew Drybaugh, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Keith Andrew Dryburgh, 42, formerly of Boardman, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home.

Keith was born January 23, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Richard G. and Susan A. (Hunsicker) Dryburgh.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1997. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree with a double major in Biology and Music in 2001 from Westminster College in Pennsylvania. Keith later graduated from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007 and completed certification in canine rehabilitation at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 2012.

Keith was a member of Boy Scout Troop 46 at Boardman United Methodist Church, attending Philmont Ranch and Boundary Waters high adventure experiences and earning the Eagle Scout Award. He was an accomplished pianist and violinist. During his senior year of high school, Keith performed two solos with the Boardman Orchestra, one on violin and one on piano. At Westminster College, he was the concert master for four years and also played in the Greenville Symphony.

While attending Westminster College, he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau, Lambda Sigma, Beta Beta Beta, as well as the orchestra and graduated cum laude. At The Ohio State University he was a member of Omega Tau Sigma, Gamma Chapter and SCAVMA.

Keith loved classical music, traveling, hiking, cooking, caring for his dogs, spending time with his sister’s family and visiting his parents.

Dr. Dryburgh started his career as a research assistant at The Ohio State University of College Veterinary Medicine from 2002 to 2003. He began his veterinary career at Annehurst Veterinary Hospital from 2007 to 2010 and continued as an associate veterinarian for Dayton Animal Hospital from 2010 to 2013. Dr. Dryburgh was also a relief veterinarian for Lighthouse Veterinary Personal Services from 2013 to 2017, serving over 90 different veterinary clinics. He went on as an associate veterinarian at Cryan Veterinary Hospital in Westerville from 2017 to 2019 and was associated with the Peace of Mind Veterinarian Relief Service from 2019 until his passing.

Dr. Dryburgh is survived by his parents, Richard G. and Susan A. Dryburgh of Poland; his sister, Virginia A. (James) Faulkner of Hilliard, Ohio; a nephew, Joshua P. Faulkner and a niece, Emma S. Faulkner.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Margaret Hunsicker, George and Christina Dryburgh and his stepgrandmother, Mary Dryburgh.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

There will be a funeral service on Monday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Rusty Cowden officiating.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

Dr. Dryburgh loved animals and his family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Keith.

